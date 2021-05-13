Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, the biggest stars in heavyweight boxing today, are gearing up for a potential title unifying showdown on August 14.

Fury has been travelling through the United States with his younger brother, undefeated boxer and former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury.

While ‘The Gypsy King’ is enjoying the sunny beaches of Miami, Anthony Joshua is sweating it out at Finchley Amateur Boxing Club. The gym is the very first one that Joshua trained at.

Posting two photos showing off his monstrous physique, the two-time heavyweight champ posted:

“Cold blooded.”

Hopefully Joshua can live up to his own tag and avoid the pitfalls of succumbing to Tyson Fury’s merciless trash talk, a kind of psychological warfare he’s used on several opponents including Wladimir Klitschko.

For the first time in the history of the sport, all four heavyweight belts will be up for grabs. The fight is reportedly set to take place in Saudi Arabia, much to the chagrin of those hoping for a Wembley clash between the two.

August 7 was touted as the original date, but the fight could be moved back a week to avoid major competition from both the Olympics and a UFC pay-per-view.

Fury’s trainer, Frank Warren, recently discussed the fight with talkSPORT and admitted that Fury has been playing hardball when it comes to signing the contract:

“I don’t think the date is the problem at all, I think everyone’s agreed that can be moved to August 14.

“What we’re all trying to do is get this over the line, but the only way we’ll get it over the line is by the fighter, Tyson, getting certain assurances.

“If he gets them, he’ll put pen to paper, but as it is now, he’s waiting for the other side’s lawyers to confirm what he wants.

“We want the fight, everybody wants the fight, for once Eddie Hearn and I agree that we have a common aim here.

“But it hasn’t been signed, I don’t know why he’s saying it has been signed…

“There have to be assurances given and confirmation given that Tyson is happy with."

