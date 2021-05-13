Fortnite: Season 6 Week 9 Challenges Have Been Revealed

A new week in Fortnite means new challenges as players are set to be tested once more regarding their skill level.

Week 9 offers a variety of quests that involve hunting, fishing and weather-based objectives that require the gaming community to spend time in a certain weather condition.

Each week, these challenges often always differ and award players a certain amount of XP depending on the difficulty of the objective.

That being said, there is always plenty of variation on offers and provides an exciting new way of playing Fortnite and being the last man standing in the game.

As the weeks draw closer to the release of Chapter 2 Season 7, Epic Games are doing everything in their power to keep Fortnite fresh and exciting in every aspect.

Here you will find all of the details regarding Chapter 2 Season 6 Challenges:

Release Date

The challenges are set to go live at 3 pm BST on 13th May 2021, with these being reset every Thursday as Epic Games looks for new ways to test their fans.

Season 6 Week 9 Challenges

The list of challenges for this week can be found below. Be advised that the numbers may change when the challenges actually go live in the game.

Epic

Activate a Rift by purchasing it from a Character (0/1) - 24000XP

Hunt a Boar (0/1) - 24000XP

Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chick (0/1) - 24000XP

Gain health in the Storm (0/1) - 24000XP

Shockwave Grenade yourself in the Storm (0/1) - 24000XP

Survive Storm phases (0/10) - 24000XP

Build in the Storm (0/10) - 24000XP

Legendary

Catch Fish (0/50) - 35000XP

Catch Fish (0/100) - 24500XP

Catch Fish (0/150) - 24500XP

Catch Fish (0/200) - 24500XP

Catch Fish (0/250) - 24500XP

