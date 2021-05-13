Fabrizio Romano reveals how Manchester United convinced Edinson Cavani to snub Boca Juniors

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Edinson Cavani had been tempted to join Boca Juniors but was convinced by Manchester United to extend his contract with the club.

What's the latest transfer news involving Edinson Cavani?

The Uruguayan goal threat recently renewed his contract at United, extending his time at Old Trafford until June 2022.

The 34-year-old joined United at the start of the season on a free transfer after leaving PSG, on a deal that was set to expire this summer prior to renewing his contract for another season.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Cavani?

According to Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, United were worried that Cavani would opt to leave the club for South America having been offered a contract at Boca Juniors.

"They were worried maybe Edinson could change his mind and ask to come back to South America, or to Boca Juniors. Boca Juniors offered him [a] two year contract with the option of a third season at Boca. Important contract, important project he would be the star of the club."

Despite Boca's proposal, United players, manager and boardroom members did enough to convince him to stay with the Red Devils.

"He was really really tempted about the Boca Juniors opportunity. Then Manchester United changed his mind. Solskjaer, the board, everyone in the club was talking with him.

"Also some important teammates in the dressing room were talking with Edin and told him you have to stay. You have to play in front of Old Trafford full with fans. It’s something incredible, so Cavani has been decisive and said let’s do it."

Were United right to extend Cavani's contract?

Romano added that the finances involved in Cavani's contract at United will remain the same, therefore it makes sense that he is being retained for another season.

The decision to extend his contract is smart as it safeguards the club from an outcome where they don't sign another centre forward this summer. Their worst case scenario is now having Cavani as their main threat up front.

The Uruguayan has proven he can deliver in the Premier League. According to WhoScored, he has scored nine goals so far in just 11 starts for the Red Devils, making him their third top scorer.

Are United still being linked with other centre forwards?

United continue to be linked with some of Europe's top centre forwards despite the recent extension of Cavani's contract.

According to Ian McGarry on The Transfer Window podcast, Harry Kane is "very much desired" by United and could be the player to help close the gap on Premier League champions Manchester City.

Reports from ESPN have suggested that United are among Europe's biggest clubs in the battle for Norwegian Erling Haaland. However, Romano has said that it would take a "crazy" offer to persuade Borussia Dortmund to sell this summer.

