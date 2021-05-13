Liverpool transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano gives big update on Virgil van Dijk

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are “so happy” with Virgil van Dijk’s decision to not go to the Euros and are keen to offer the Dutchman a new contract.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about van Dijk?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that Liverpool are keen to initiate contract talks with the defender as he approaches the latter stages of his injury rehab.

Romano said, "They want to talk with van Dijk, they want to offer him a new contract."

The Italian journalist also mentioned that the Reds were happy that the 29-year-old pulled out of the Euros which will give the defender valuable time to gain full fitness ahead of the new season.

"They are so happy also with this decision from van Dijk for saying, 'I’m not going to the Euros', unfortunately for the Netherlands national team." Romano said.

"But for sure for Liverpool it is good news because van Dijk will recover and will take his time to be back at top form for Liverpool and they also will talk about his contract."

Why has van Dijk pulled out of the Euros?

Van Dijk has been injured since October 2020 after suffering cruciate ligament damage against Everton following a late challenge from Jordan Pickford. Since then he has continued his rehabilitation programme and has missed 225 days of the season equating to 45 games, according to Transfermarkt.

The 38-cap defender ruled himself out of contention to be part of the Netherlands squad in the upcoming Euros and is set to focus on being fit enough for Liverpool's pre-season training.

Speaking to the Liverpool website he said, "With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I've decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab."

Who else could Liverpool hand a new contract to?

Fabinho has spent segments of Liverpool's nightmare season as a makeshift centre-half and his versatility has proved vital for the Reds, having featured in both defence and midfield.

According to Romano, Liverpool are keen to extend the Brazilian's contract as well as van Dijk's. However, he stressed that negotiations could start as late as December.

Romano said, "I was saying some months ago that the plan of Liverpool is talking with Fabinho, and with van Dijk during this year. When I say year, it’s not season, so it could even be December let’s see what happens."

Who will be van Dijk's centre-back partner next season?

After a season where Liverpool have struggled for centre-backs, the Reds look set to have a plethora of options for the 2021/22 campaign.

The likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip should return from injury next season and give Klopp additional options, while Nat Phillips has proved himself to be a surprisingly dependable centre-half this term.

In terms of incoming transfers, according to Anfield Central, the Ibrahima Konate deal is all but finalised and he should be the newest addition to the squad upon the completion of the league season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are yet to confirm whether they would like to make Ozan Kabak's deal permanent from Schalke for a fee of £18m, according to the Athletic.

Theoretically, any of these five could end up being van Dijk's regular partner in 2021/22.

