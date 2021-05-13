Declan Rice: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Since making his debut for West Ham United in 2017, Declan Rice has emerged as one of the England's most promising young talents.

A combative midfielder who is capable of providing defensive security as well the occasional attacking spark, the 22-year-old could potentially become a world-class operator in the coming years.

However, whilst the Hammers will be determined to keep him at the London Stadium this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he attracts a great deal of interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Will Rice stay at West Ham during the transfer window? What clubs are interested in signing the midfielder?

Let us shed some light below...

What's the latest transfer news involving Declan Rice?

Considering that Rice is now a mainstay in England's starting eleven, it is perhaps not a shock that he is generating a lot of interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the summer.

According to The Times, Manchester City are reportedly mulling over a potential swoop for the midfielder as they look to sign a successor for Fernandinho whose current deal at the Etihad Stadium expires this summer.

However, following a number of fantastic displays for the Citizens in recent weeks, it has emerged that the Brazilian could be about to agree to fresh terms with the club which may impact any potential move for Rice.

What are the odds on Declan Rice's next club?

Despite the fact that City are the latest club to be linked with a switch for Rice, Chelsea are currently the favourites to secure his services according to Oddschecker.

Manchester United are second favourites whilst Arsenal are third in line.

Pep Guardiola's side are fourth favourites ahead of Liverpool who will be looking to bolster their squad this summer after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Chelsea - 7/2

Manchester United - 4/1

Arsenal - 9/1

Manchester City - 10/1

Liverpool - 18/1

1 of 15 Which club did West Ham sign Angelo Ogbonna from? Juventus Inter Milan AC Milan Napoli

What is Declan Rice's style of play?

After being converted from a central defender into a defensive midfielder, Rice has gone from strength-to-strength in the Premier League.

As well as being fantastic at tackling and intercepting, the England international's ability to dictate the tempo of a game from his position has allowed West Ham to achieve a great deal of success in recent months.

Whilst Rice still needs to work on the attacking side of his game in order to become a true box-to-box midfielder, it wouldn't be a surprising if he continues to make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Considering that Chelsea are the favourites to sign Rice, it could be argued that the midfielder may thrive in a tandem with N'Golo Kante who is unquestionably one of the world's best players.

How many goals has Declan Rice scored during his career?

Whilst the midfielder isn't exactly known for his goal-scoring escapades, he has still managed to find the back of the net on four occasions for West Ham in the Premier League whilst he's also provided four assists for his team-mates.

At international level, Rice has scored one goal in 15 appearances for England to date and will be hoping to add to this tally in the upcoming European Championship.

