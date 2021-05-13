It's been years in the making, but the first almighty bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has FINALLY been confirmed.

After years of circling each, not-so-subtle back and forth's and constant 'will they, won't they', the fight the boxing world has the battle it has been crying out for.

The pair reportedly signed a contract for a two fight deal a few weeks ago but negotiations over the dat and the venue for the initial fight proved trickier than anticipated.

With a whole host of potential venues battling it out to host the bout, 'The Battle of Britain' had a regular buffet of options to choose from.

The likes of China, the United States, London and even Russia had all been touted with the expectation being that the bout would be awarded to the highest bidder.

That has proven to be the case with the fighter's promoters confirming today that the fight will be held in Saudi Arabia on 14 August 2021.

The Gypsy King will go into the bout having not fought since he comprehensively dismantled Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Joshua, meanwhile, fought as recently as November 2020 when he took Kubrat Pulev to school with a heavyweight masterclass in London.

Now, all roads lead to Saudi Arabia as the world prepares for one of the biggest fights of a generation.

Every single belt in the heavyweight division will be on the line and, by the time the dust settles in August, we will have a brand new, unified champion on our hands.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

