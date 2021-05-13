Fortnite: Season 6 Week 10 Challenges Have Been Leaked

A new week means new challenges for Fortnite Season 6 as week 10 is just around the corner.

While during the previous week there were several quests regarding fishing and hunting. Whereas this time around there are new challenges for players to face.

Week 10 will be somewhat satisfying to some with plenty of demolition involved here - with destroying Supply Drops and kicking over sandcastles.

No official announcement has been made at this time but it appears that they were leaked by iFireMonkey on Twitter, who has traditionally shared the quests before Epic Games releases them.

Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 6 week 10 Challenges:

Season 6 Week 10 Challenges

Eliminate a player while swimming (0/1) - 24000XP

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from Battle Bus (0/150) - 24000XP

Pickaxe elimination (0/1) - 24000XP

Build sandcastles (0/3) - 24000XP

Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (0/100) - 24000XP

Destroy opponent structure while driving a modding vehicle (0/1) - 24000XP

Destroy Sandcastles (0/3) - 24000XP

Legendary

Time airborn using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (0/100) - 35000XP

Time airborn using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (0/200) - 24500XP

Time airborn using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (0/300) - 24500XP

Time airborn using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (0/400) - 24500XP

Time airborn using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (0/500) - 24500XP

Release Date

The challenges listed above are scheduled to go live in Fortnite on 20th May 2021 at 3 pm BST. Weekly challenges will be reset every Thursday at the same time.

