Alexander Gustafsson has warned his rivals that he is nowhere near done yet in the UFC and that he only plans on getting better after he returns from a lengthy layoff.

Gustafsson (18-7) is still smarting from his most recent loss to Fabricio Werdum last July and he is yet to return to the cage after some time away from the sport.

But the big Swede has warned those at the top of the fight game that he's still striving for perfection and knows exactly how he wants to improve.

The 34-year-old posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account showing him lifting some substantial plates under considerable strain, accompanied by the caption: "I have spent hours and hours in preparation.

"This summer I will dig deep inside myself.

"Warning – I’m coming back stronger than ever. Stay in touch.

"I will offer you the possibility to follow me all the way."

1 of 20 Where was Jon Jones born? Albuquerque Ithaca Las Vegas Rochester

Gustafsson went five rounds in an all-out war with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at UFC 265 in September 2013, although many felt that 'The Mauler' had done enough to deserve the victory.

The Swedish fighter famously proposed to his then-girlfriend inside the cage after knocking out fellow top contender Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 109 in May 2017.

He is expected to return to the cage at some point later this year. It is currently unknown who he will face and what weight class the fight will take place in.

Read more: Ex-UFC champion Fabricio Werdum's KO loss to Renan Ferreira overturned to no contest

News Now - Sport News