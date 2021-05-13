Fortnite has been hugely popular ever since its release in 2017 and it is crazy to see how many people play the game.

No one could have imagined how popular the game would become, not even developers Epic. It has truly paved the way for battle royale games and many have tried to compete with Fortnite, like Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Not only has the game won awards, but it has also branched into the world of Esports and now large tournaments are held with huge cash prizes for the best players of the game.

The game has evolved over the years and is now in Chapter 2 Season 6, where we saw wholescale changes, and fans will be pleased to see that Season 7 will be coming out soon.

The figures for current players change massively, but it was the number one game when at its peak and was consistently the number one game on Twitch with the most viewers.

Since other games have arrived similar to its style, we have seen this decrease, but not massively as it still remains in the top 5 most popular games on the site most of the time.

How many people play Fortnite?

The latest data we can see which shows how many people have played the game comes from Statista, who claimed that Fortnite has more than 350 million registered players last year.

Registered doesn’t show how many are currently playing, so it isn’t the best stat to use, however we can see better details from the numbers they share when they do live in-game events.

The Marshmello event brought in 10.8 million active players in 2019, which was the all-time record until the Travis Scott concert in April 2020. That event then surpassed the record with 12.3 million concurrent players.

The game has not lost popularity since then, so we can assume that around 10-12 million gamers play Fortnite.

