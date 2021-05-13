For a few years in the 2010s, Yaya Toure was the most destructive midfielder in the Premier League.

The Ivorian man mountain dominated the English top-flight while in his prime at Manchester City, his performances playing a key role in the club's title wins in 2011/12 and 2013/14.

In the latter of those two seasons, Toure was simply unplayable, scoring 20 goals and contributing nine assists from midfield.

The former Barcelona man really was a force to be reckoned with and a fierce competitor on the pitch.

But off the pitch, Toure - like many elite-level footballers - was completely different, someone who enjoyed having a laugh and a joke when possible, even with the opposing team.

The Ivorian's funniest moment involving a footballer playing against City came back in September 2014 before a Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Before kick-off, Toure playfully slapped Eden Hazard on the back of the head as the two teams were emerging from the tunnel.

At first, the Belgian looked rather startled, but once he realised a smiling Toure was the culprit, the Chelsea legend's initial rage subsided.

The City man did try and slap him on the head again, though...

Video

That footage will never not be funny.

Toure's amusing attempt at putting Hazard off his game sadly didn't work for City, with the Belgian forward going on to provide the assist for Andre Schurrle's 71st-minute goal at the Etihad Stadium.

City did equalise five minutes before time through ex-Chelsea man Frank Lampard, a goal that remains one of the most memorable in Premier League history - for obvious reasons.

After that game, Toure went on to enjoy a pretty successful 2014/15 campaign, the Ivorian scoring 10 goals in his 29 Premier League appearances.

That was to be the 38-year-old's last impressive season from an individual perspective in a City shirt, but he still finished his career at the club in 2018 with 79 goals and 50 assists, a mighty fine record for a midfielder.

