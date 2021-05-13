Ryan Garcia is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Love him or hate him, he's become just as famous, if not more so for his insane amount of Instagram followers - over 8 million the last time we checked - as he has for his outstanding boxing skills over the years.

But having said that, there's no denying his skills as a fighter. Garcia knows where his strengths lie and he knows how to get the most out of them.

However, the WBC interim lightweight champion backed out of his July 9 fight against former WBA super featherweight titleholder Javier Fortuna, citing a desire to concentrate on his "health and wellbeing."

He claimed that he was taking a break to focus on becoming "a stronger version" of himself but few believed that we had seen the last of the 21-0 boxing sensation.

And the American has now returned to the boxing gym to begin training for his comeback this summer.

Garcia seems to be in good shape, as he once again showed off his incredible hand speed in a short clip posted online, and thanked his fans for their support in the accompanying caption.

He wrote: "Thank you to everyone showing there [sic] support! With the help of my support team and my family, I’m making steps forward.

"Why anxiety and depression hit me like a truck and why I’m still recovering I’ll never know. But I’m trying to cope with the issues I’m having! This bag is my anxiety and I’m swinging with my full intent to destroy it!!"

Garcia has spent most of his time training with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and his head trainer Eddy Reynoso at their gym in San Diego, California.

Alvarez stopped Billy Joe Saunders in the eighth round in Texas to unify the super-middleweight titles.

