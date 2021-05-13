Two weekends ago on May 2nd, Manchester United's home Premier League game against Liverpool was called off due to supporters protesting against the Glazer family.

Fans broke into Old Trafford to make their feelings about the Red Devils' owners known, with the match then postponed due to concerns over safety.

The fixture was rescheduled to take place tonight, but United supporters are once again not making things easy for organisers.

As reported by The Athletic's Daniel Taylor, protestors blocked Liverpool's team bus into a side street and then let down the vehicle's tyres.

There was slight confusion around whether the players were actually on the bus targeted by protestors, as both Liverpool and United deployed decoy vehicles today to confuse protestors.

Taylor added on Twitter: "Police are clearing the road. About 50 or so fans dotted around but police have moved cars out the way. Hope they’ve got a pump (Still not sure it’s the right bus)."

Shortly after images of the bus being blocked in by protestors' cars went viral on Twitter, the journalist from The Athletic posted a video of the vehicle on the move.

Chris Slater from Manchester Evening News has since confirmed that Liverpool players were not present on the bus in the footage above.

United went to extreme lengths to make sure protestors did not disrupt their team this time around, with players arriving at Old Trafford six hours before kick-off.

They also drove their own cars to the stadium, rather than being transported by the team bus from the Lowry Hotel.

