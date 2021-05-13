Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another impressive landmark on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese superstar was in the starting lineup for Juventus' crucial Serie A clash against Sassuolo.

Adrien Rabiot netted Juve's opener, before Ronaldo got on the scoresheet just before half-time.

The 36-year-old beat a defender and then rolled the past past Andrea Consigli with his left-foot.

That was his 100th goal for the club. It took him just 131 games to score a century of goals for the Italian giants.

On the back of him reaching the landmark, we've listed the 50 fastest players to reach 100 goals for a club from one Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

Data has been provided by Transfermarkt.

50. Mamadou Niang (Marseille)

225 games - 100 goals

49. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

224 games - 100 goals

=47. Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

217 games - 100 goals

=47. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

217 games - 100 goals

46. Luis Fabiano (Sevilla)

213 games - 100 goals

45. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

211 games - 100 goals

=43. Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid)

210 games - 100 goals

=43. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

210 games - 100 goals

42. Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla)

207 games - 100 goals

41. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)

206 games - 100 goals

40. Ailton (Werder Bremen)

203 games - 100 goals

39. Patrick Kluivert (Barcelona)

202 games - 100 goals

38. Giovane Elber (Bayern Munich)

195 games - 100 goals

37. Alan Shearer (Newcastle)

194 games - 100 goals

36. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

193 games - 100 goals

35. Ruben Castro (Real Betis)

189 games - 100 goals

=33. Mario Gomez (Stuttgart)

188 games - 100 goals

=33. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

188 games - 100 goals

32. Pauleta (PSG)

187 games - 100 goals

31. Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)

187 games - 100 goals

30. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

184 games - 100 goals

=28. Michael Owen (Liverpool)

182 games - 100 goals

=28. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)

182 games - 100 goals

27. Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

180 games - 100 goals

26. Neymar (Barcelona)

177 games - 100 goals

25. David Villa (Valencia)

175 games - 100 goals

24. Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich)

174 games - 100 goals

23. Rivaldo (Barcelona)

173 games - 100 goals

=21. Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)

172 games - 100 goals

=21. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

172 games - 100 goals

20. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

169 games - 100 goals

19. David Trezeguet (Juventus)

168 games - 100 goals

18. Edinson Cavani (PSG)

166 games - 100 goals

=16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

164 games - 100 goals

=16. Ronaldo Nazario (Real Madrid)

164 games - 100 goals

15. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

159 games - 100 goals

14. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

158 games - 100 goals

12. Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich)

157 games - 100 goals

=12. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke)

157 games - 100 goals

11. Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

154 games - 100 goals

10. Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

147 games - 100 goals

9. Christian Vieri (Inter Milan)

138 games - 100 goals

8. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

137 games - 100 goals

7. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

136 games - 100 goals

6. Edinson Cavani (Napoli)

135 games - 100 goals

=4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

131 games - 100 goals

=4. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)

131 games - 100 goals

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)

124 games - 100 goals

2. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

120 games - 100 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

105 games - 100 goals

So Ronaldo is now first AND fourth on the list of fastest players to reach 100 goals for a club in the 21st century.

He really is incredible.

