Ronaldo, Zlatan, Salah: The 50 fastest players to score 100 goals for a club since 2000
Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another impressive landmark on Wednesday evening.
The Portuguese superstar was in the starting lineup for Juventus' crucial Serie A clash against Sassuolo.
Adrien Rabiot netted Juve's opener, before Ronaldo got on the scoresheet just before half-time.
The 36-year-old beat a defender and then rolled the past past Andrea Consigli with his left-foot.
That was his 100th goal for the club. It took him just 131 games to score a century of goals for the Italian giants.
On the back of him reaching the landmark, we've listed the 50 fastest players to reach 100 goals for a club from one Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.
Data has been provided by Transfermarkt.
50. Mamadou Niang (Marseille)
225 games - 100 goals
49. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
224 games - 100 goals
=47. Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
217 games - 100 goals
=47. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
217 games - 100 goals
46. Luis Fabiano (Sevilla)
213 games - 100 goals
45. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
211 games - 100 goals
=43. Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid)
210 games - 100 goals
=43. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
210 games - 100 goals
42. Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla)
207 games - 100 goals
41. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)
206 games - 100 goals
40. Ailton (Werder Bremen)
203 games - 100 goals
39. Patrick Kluivert (Barcelona)
202 games - 100 goals
38. Giovane Elber (Bayern Munich)
195 games - 100 goals
37. Alan Shearer (Newcastle)
194 games - 100 goals
36. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
193 games - 100 goals
35. Ruben Castro (Real Betis)
189 games - 100 goals
=33. Mario Gomez (Stuttgart)
188 games - 100 goals
=33. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
188 games - 100 goals
32. Pauleta (PSG)
187 games - 100 goals
31. Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)
187 games - 100 goals
30. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
184 games - 100 goals
=28. Michael Owen (Liverpool)
182 games - 100 goals
=28. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)
182 games - 100 goals
27. Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
180 games - 100 goals
26. Neymar (Barcelona)
177 games - 100 goals
25. David Villa (Valencia)
175 games - 100 goals
24. Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich)
174 games - 100 goals
23. Rivaldo (Barcelona)
173 games - 100 goals
=21. Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)
172 games - 100 goals
=21. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)
172 games - 100 goals
20. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
169 games - 100 goals
19. David Trezeguet (Juventus)
168 games - 100 goals
18. Edinson Cavani (PSG)
166 games - 100 goals
=16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)
164 games - 100 goals
=16. Ronaldo Nazario (Real Madrid)
164 games - 100 goals
15. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
159 games - 100 goals
14. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
158 games - 100 goals
12. Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich)
157 games - 100 goals
=12. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke)
157 games - 100 goals
11. Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)
154 games - 100 goals
10. Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
147 games - 100 goals
9. Christian Vieri (Inter Milan)
138 games - 100 goals
8. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
137 games - 100 goals
7. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
136 games - 100 goals
6. Edinson Cavani (Napoli)
135 games - 100 goals
=4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
131 games - 100 goals
=4. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)
131 games - 100 goals
3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)
124 games - 100 goals
2. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
120 games - 100 goals
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
105 games - 100 goals
So Ronaldo is now first AND fourth on the list of fastest players to reach 100 goals for a club in the 21st century.
He really is incredible.News Now - Sport News