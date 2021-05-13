Ronaldo, Zlatan, Salah: The 50 fastest players to score 100 goals for a club since 2000

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted his 100th goal for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another impressive landmark on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese superstar was in the starting lineup for Juventus' crucial Serie A clash against Sassuolo.

Adrien Rabiot netted Juve's opener, before Ronaldo got on the scoresheet just before half-time.

The 36-year-old beat a defender and then rolled the past past Andrea Consigli with his left-foot.

That was his 100th goal for the club. It took him just 131 games to score a century of goals for the Italian giants.

On the back of him reaching the landmark, we've listed the 50 fastest players to reach 100 goals for a club from one Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

Data has been provided by Transfermarkt.

50. Mamadou Niang (Marseille)

225 games - 100 goals

49. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

224 games - 100 goals

Didier Drogba in action for Chelsea

=47. Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

217 games - 100 goals

=47. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

217 games - 100 goals

46. Luis Fabiano (Sevilla)

213 games - 100 goals

45. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

211 games - 100 goals

=43. Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid)

210 games - 100 goals

=43. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

210 games - 100 goals

Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid

42. Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla)

207 games - 100 goals

41. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)

206 games - 100 goals

40. Ailton (Werder Bremen)

203 games - 100 goals

39. Patrick Kluivert (Barcelona)

202 games - 100 goals

38. Giovane Elber (Bayern Munich)

195 games - 100 goals

Alan Shearer in action for Newcastle

37. Alan Shearer (Newcastle)

194 games - 100 goals

36. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

193 games - 100 goals

35. Ruben Castro (Real Betis)

189 games - 100 goals

=33. Mario Gomez (Stuttgart)

188 games - 100 goals

=33. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

188 games - 100 goals

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

32. Pauleta (PSG)

187 games - 100 goals

31. Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)

187 games - 100 goals

30. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

184 games - 100 goals

=28. Michael Owen (Liverpool)

182 games - 100 goals

=28. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)

182 games - 100 goals

Robert Lewandowski in action for Dortmund

27. Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

180 games - 100 goals

26. Neymar (Barcelona)

177 games - 100 goals

25. David Villa (Valencia)

175 games - 100 goals

24. Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich)

174 games - 100 goals

23. Rivaldo (Barcelona)

173 games - 100 goals

=21. Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)

172 games - 100 goals

=21. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

172 games - 100 goals

20. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

169 games - 100 goals

Harry Kane in action for Spurs

19. David Trezeguet (Juventus)

168 games - 100 goals

18. Edinson Cavani (PSG)

166 games - 100 goals

=16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

164 games - 100 goals

=16. Ronaldo Nazario (Real Madrid)

164 games - 100 goals

15. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

159 games - 100 goals

14. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

158 games - 100 goals

Sergio Aguero in action for Man City

12. Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich)

157 games - 100 goals

=12. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke)

157 games - 100 goals

11. Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

154 games - 100 goals

10. Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

147 games - 100 goals

9. Christian Vieri (Inter Milan)

138 games - 100 goals

8. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

137 games - 100 goals

7. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

136 games - 100 goals

6. Edinson Cavani (Napoli)

135 games - 100 goals

Edinson Cavani in action for Napoli

=4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

131 games - 100 goals

=4. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)

131 games - 100 goals

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)

124 games - 100 goals

2. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

120 games - 100 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

105 games - 100 goals

So Ronaldo is now first AND fourth on the list of fastest players to reach 100 goals for a club in the 21st century.

He really is incredible.

