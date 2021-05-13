Daily Digest: WNBA season opener to be shown live on Sky Sports

In today’s news: Ebony Salmon moves to the NWSL, Sky Sports to broadcast WNBA this season and Liverpool reappoint former manager.

Sky to show WNBA season opener

Sky Sports have announced that they’ll broadcast the WNBA’s season opener between New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.

In total, 17 games will be shown across the landmark 25th season of the competition, plus the All-Star Game and a selection of Playoff and Finals games.

As part of Sky Sports’ ambition to make women’s sport more accessible, some of the selected games will also be made available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, in the hope it will reach wider audiences.

Ebony Salmon signs for Racing Louisville

National Women’s Soccer League expansion side Racing Louisville have confirmed the signing of English striker Ebony Salmon.

The 20-year old scored six league goals for Bristol City in the most recent Women’s Super League campaign and has signed on a two-year contract.

Racing’s head coach Christy Holly said: “We are proud to welcome Ebony to Louisville. Our team worked very hard to secure her signing, as we know she is one of the best young talents in the world and was so well developed by the coaches at Bristol.

“Even at such a young age, Ebony has already proven to be a dangerous player and one that can have a very big impact upon our team.”

Liverpool reappoint Matt Beard as manager

Former Bristol City interim manager Matt Beard has been reappointed by Liverpool as their new manager following the conclusion of the Women’s Championship season.

Beard won two consecutive Women’s Super League titles in 2013 and 2014 during his previous stint in charge.

The 43-year-old was appointed as Bristol’s manager this year as maternity cover for Tanya Oxtoby, but could not prevent them from being relegated.

Liverpool have been without a manager since Vicky Jepson left the club in January.

Olympic selection process to be extended for GB gymnasts

Following the tragic death of Becky and Ellie Downie’s brother Josh last Thursday, British Gymnastics has extended the Olympic selection process.

The planned nomination process was due to commence on Monday 10th May in Cardiff, but a new additional “event” matching the same regulations will now be created.

Becky Downie has chosen to take up this option and will work with British Gymnastics to make suitable arrangements in due course.

In light of this, the GB women’s team will now be announced in early June, while the men’s team will still be revealed at the end of May.

GB Hockey fall to late defeat against Germany

Great Britain’s first women’s FIH Hockey Pro League match since last November ended in a 3-2 defeat to Germany.

Sarah Robertson opened the scoring for the hosts on her 150th international appearance, while Susannah Townsend also scored.

However, Charlotte Stapenhorst’s late strike three minutes from time saw GB fall for the first time at home since the 2019 FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

