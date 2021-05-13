Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano discusses Eric Dier gossip

According to Fabrizio Romano, rumours suggesting Tottenham's Eric Dier could link up with Jose Mourinho at Roma are "fake news".

What's the latest news involving Eric Dier?

Romano has shut down any reports suggesting Dier could move to Roma to join Mourinho, as speaking on the Here We Go podcast, he claimed that these rumours were false.

Romano said, "To clarify about Mourinho, there is nothing between Roma and Tottenham about Eric Dier. It’s fake news."

Is Harry Kane going to leave? This Spurs fan on The Football Terrace thinks so...

Has Dier been close to leaving Tottenham before?

In an interview with the Daily Mail last December, Dier revealed that prior to Mourinho's appointment he was eager to leave the club and a positional tweak to centre back has helped him in recent times.

"I didn't feel like I was achieving what I wanted. When your contract starts to come to an end, you question if you're part of the future," Dier told the Daily Mail. "I had no desire to be at the club in the last year of my contract."

"I had played [Mauricio] Pochettino's last two games at centre-back, so it was difficult to go back to playing in midfield again. I explained that to Mourinho. I said to him: 'This is where I want to play. In defence'. But I knew it was a risk."

What are his stats in the Premier League this season?

The 27-year-old has featured 26 times this season in the Premier League and has made more appearances at centre-back for Tottenham than any other player.

According to WhoScored, the England international leads the way in terms of blocks per Premier League game (1.1) at Spurs and has also made 4.5 clearances each outing this term.

Read More - Harry Kane: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

However, despite impressive statistics he has been booked more times (3) than any other central defender at the club in the 2020/21 campaign for Tottenham.

Including his 37 outings in all competitions this season, Dier has made 277 career appearances for Spurs.

Are Tottenham linked with any other centre-backs?

Based on reports from the Telegraph, Spurs are linked with Fulham defender Joachim Andersen whose parent club Lyon are reportedly willing to let him leave for a fee in the region of £20m.

The 6 foot 4 defender has been an important part of Fulham's defence, despite the club getting relegated to the Championship. Based on WhoScored stats, he has won 3.2 aerial duels per game this season and made 1.4 interceptions.

1 of 15 Nabil Bentaleb Newcastle Schalke Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt

According to football.london, Spurs are also admirers of Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, and despite being older than they would like at 29, he could offer them a more vocal option at the heart of their defence.

News Now - Sport News