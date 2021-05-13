Luis Suarez is far from the most popular footballer on the planet.

In fact, there are few players operating in the game today that attract more hate than the Uruguayan superstar.

But while many supporters around the world are not fond of Suarez, not a single one of them can deny that he is one of the greatest footballers in history.

Wherever he has played, the 34-year-old has scored goals aplenty and he currently has 19 to his name for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season.

The guy is simply world-class and has been for over 10 years now.

Suarez really cemented his place among the best in the business in his three-and-a-half year stint with Liverpool between 2011 and 2014.

Yes, he was involved in many, many controversial incidents during his time in England, but Suarez also played some of the best football the Premier League has ever seen.

In 2013/14, the fiery striker was at his very best, scoring 31 goals and contributing 17 assists in just 33 English top-flight games.

His efforts weren't enough to secure Liverpool the Premier League title, but the Reds' collapse after Steven Gerrard's infamous slip versus Chelsea shouldn't devalue Suarez's season-long masterpiece.

The Uruguayan's 2013/14 campaign is arguably the greatest in Premier League history and an incredible compilation by @LSComps certainly backs up that point.

World-class goals, incredible pieces of skill, passes worthy of Lionel Messi and more, Suarez was a man possessed in 2013/14.

"Zero pens taken, first five games of the season missed, easily the greatest individual season in EPL," one football replied.

"Ronaldo never had a season as good as this prove me wrong," another boldly wrote, while a third added: "Best individual season in Premier League history. No debate."

Eight of Suarez's 48 goal contributions that season came against the division's 'big six', while he also registered a further four in the two games against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Not bad, Luis, not bad at all.

