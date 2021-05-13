Wayne Rooney was a tremendous striker.

The Manchester United legend scored 253 times for the club in an incredible 13-year stint.

But where does he rank among United's best ever Premier League strikers?

United have had some incredible centre-forwards since 1992.

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden decided to try and rank their best strikers of the Premier League era.

You can view his selections, as well as some of his comments about the players, below:

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan only spent a year-and-a-half at United but he made his mark, scoring 29 times in 53 games.

"Zlatan scored 29 goals at a strike rate of every 0.55 games. He had a massive impact even at the end of his career."

4. Eric Cantona

"Prior to his kung-fu kick he was an out-and-out centre forward. He could score goals with his head, strike from 20 yards and tee up Mark Hughes."

3. Wayne Rooney

"Rooney had many seasons where he didn't quite hit the heights expected of him. His numbers are great and he is a United great, but the other two in front of him are more natural goal scorers.

"If you had to give me a player who would win me a game out of nothing, then Rooney would be third."

2. Robin Van Persie

"He had an incredible first season at United where he scored all those goals to win the league. He gave something different to United that season. He just clicked with everybody. He was a much more clinical goal scorer than Rooney."

1. Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Van Nistelrooy notched 150 goals in 219 games before departing for Real Madrid.

"Van Nistelrooy was just an absolute cold-hearted goal scorer.

"Had his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson not deteriorated as it did, I think he would have gone on to become the all-time top scorer at United.

"He was freakishly good. His strike rate was just incredible."

Big names that don't feature in the top five include Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Marcus Rashford and Mark Hughes. That just goes to show how many ridiculous strikers they have had in the last 29 years.

