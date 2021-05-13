Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Update emerges regarding Liam Kelly's Hoops future

Although the summer transfer window isn't set to open until next month, Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has already decided to make some alterations to his squad.

Hoops captain Geoff Cameron's time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium was brought to an end last week with the midfielder now set to make a move to Major League Soccer side FC Cincinatti.

Another one of QPR's players could potentially make a permanent exit in the coming weeks as Motherwell are keen to secure the services of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Currently on loan at the Scottish Premiership side, the 25-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

Making reference to Kelly's current situation, Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has revealed that the club have entered talks with QPR about a potential move for the keeper but are currently waiting to see what decisions Warburton makes in regards to his own squad.

Whereas Seny Dieng's current Hoops deal is set to run until 2024, fellow shot-stopper Joe Lumley has yet to agree fresh terms with the club despite the fact that his contract expires next month.

Speaking to the Daily Record about the possibility of signing Kelly, Alexander said: "We have spoken to QPR (about Kelly) but it is early stages.

"They want to assess their squad, so there is no conclusion.

"They know of our interest and Liam's ambition to come back here and play.

"He has enjoyed his time here but he is their player and has two years [left] on his deal.

"There are a few hurdles to overcome from all sides before we can get that done but fingers crossed.

"He has had a massive impact since he has come in and he is a top player we want to keep as he will make us better."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Kelly seemingly enjoying his spell at Motherwell, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he does indeed join the club on a permanent basis this summer.

Having failed to establish himself as a regular starter for QPR in recent seasons, there is no guarantee that he will be able to overtake Dieng in the pecking order when he returns to London upon the expiry of his loan deal.

Therefore, Kelly's departure could turn out to be beneficial for both parties as the keeper will have a better chance of playing first-team football at Motherwell whilst QPR could use the money gained from his sale to draft in some new players.

Providing that Warburton is able to recruit some quality operators in the coming months, there is no reason why he cannot guide his side to a great deal of success in the Championship next season.

