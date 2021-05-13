Erling Braut Haaland is a man on a mission in 2020/21.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been scoring goals for fun all season and he went into Thursday night's DFB-Pokal final versus RB Leipzig with 37 to his name in just 38 appearances in all competitions.

Well, his record is now even more impressive thanks to a stunning solo effort against Leipzig to put Dortmund 2-0 up on the night.

The 20-year-old picked up the ball outside the penalty area, drove towards goal, left Dayot Upamecano in a heap on the turf and then calmly slotted the ball home.

It was yet another moment of magic from the future Ballon d'Or winner and you can watch Haaland making professional football look decidedly easy in the video below.

Haaland's goal

Erling Haaland: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

What. A. Player.

The strength, the pace, the composure, the Norwegian starlet really is a generational talent.

Upamecano - who will join Bayern Munich next season - is regarded as one of the finest defenders in Europe, but Haaland made him look like a Sunday League player at best.

Haaland's partner-in-crime Jadon Sancho scored Dortmund's first goal against Leipzig on Thursday evening, the Englishman continuing his rich vein of form.

The former Manchester City man cut in from the left and produced a powerful, curling effort that nestled in the far corner of Peter Gulasci's goal.

Just before half-time, Sancho made it 3-0 to Dortmund to all but kill the game as a contest.

Dani Olmo pulled a goal back for Leipzig in the second half, before Haaland grabbed his second of the game in the 87th-minute to seal an emphatic 4-1 cup final win for BVB.

It really has been a fantastic few days for Edin Terzic's side, with Dortmund recording a priceless 3-2 victory over Leipzig in the Bundesliga last Saturday.

Dortmund are now fourth in the table and control their own destiny with regards to qualifying for next season's Champions League - something they need to achieve if they're to keep Haaland.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

