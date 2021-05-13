Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane could stay next season if Erling Haaland moves

Harry Kane is likely to remain a Tottenham Hotspur player this summer unless Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urges his club to sign him over Erling Haaland, according to The Sun.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The report claims it would take a bid of around £150m in order to tempt Tottenham into discussing Kane's sale this summer and, at this stage, Manchester City remain the only club who could feasibly pay that.

Neither Real Madrid or Barcelona are thought to be interested while Manchester United are believed to be unwilling to go over £90m in their bid to sign him, leaving City as the only genuine suitor given their financial backing.

Still, Guardiola is believed to know Spurs would make it difficult to sign Kane and may feel as if Haaland, seven years younger than the England captain, provides better long-term value.

Has Kane scored more goals than Haaland this season?

Two of Europe's elite strikers, Haaland has scored more times than Kane so far, bagging 25 times in 25 league games as opposed to the Spurs star's 21 in 32 Premier League outings.

Clearly, that doesn't necessarily mean Haaland is a better player than Kane - who has recorded 13 assists as opposed to the Dortmund star's 5 - but he'd appear to be as prolific in a much earlier stage of his career.

Either way, if he does stay at Spurs, it would be a huge boost for them ahead of next season.

Would Kane be more expensive than Haaland?

Considering the report says an offer of £150m would only be enough to get Tottenham 'talking' amid reports in the print edition of the same publication on Sunday that chairman Daniel Levy actually valued Kane at £175m, Haaland would surely be a better use of funds.

In the summer of 2022, the 20-year-old's €75m (roughly £64.5m) release clause will kick in (via Fabrizio Romano) and, even if he is signed this summer for an apparent £150m, he'd still represent a longer-term investment.

What has Graeme Souness said about Kane's future?

Speaking to Sky Sports in April, Graeme Souness urged the England captain to consider moving this summer, believing his chances of getting a big move could soon be over.

"There are two prizes out there: Haaland and Kane," he said.

"With Haaland, there is still a question mark, but that is getting smaller with every week. With Harry, there are no question marks.

"But I think for Harry Kane, it is this year or never.

"For Spurs to become what Harry would want isn't going to happen during his career. It's not going to happen during his time at the football club. He hasn't got six, seven years to wait."

