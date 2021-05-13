Goalkeeper stuns opponents with unbelievable goal from halfway line

A goalkeeper scored an incredible goal from the halfway line in a seven-goal thriller in the Damallsvenskan today.

Norway’s Guro Pettersen, who plays for Swedish side Piteå IF, took matters into her own hands as her side trailed 4-2 against Linköpings FC. She stepped up to take a free-kick on the halfway line, blasting the ball over the head of the opposition keeper and into the net.

Unfortunately for Piteå, the goal came in the dying minutes of the match and it was too late to resurrect a comeback. Despite this, Pettersen is likely to always remember the fixture after getting on the scoresheet.

The goal has now been shared widely on social media, including by Pettersen herself. It has even elicited praise from fans of Linköpings.One user wrote: “The noise that came out of me when this happened wasn't natural. Rarely do I smile because of a goal that's scored against my team.”

The 29-year-old Pettersen joined Piteå IF in 2020, having previously played for Stabæk and Vålerenga in Norway’s Toppserien. She has represented Norway at a junior level, but is yet to earn a senior cap.

Piteå are currently floundering in 10th in the Damallsvenskan, while Linköpings are third.

