Manchester United welcomed Liverpool to Old Trafford on Thursday evening in what was one of the Reds' biggest games of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's went into the game outside the top four and needed a victory to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

But they fell 1-0 down after just 10 minutes played.

Bruno Fernandes' effort hit Nathaniel Phillips and found its way into the net.

Liverpool were given a penalty shortly after when Phillips was taken down by Eric Bailly inside the box.

The Ivorian got the ball but then caught the Liverpool man with his follow through.

However, the penalty would be overturned by VAR as it was decided that Bailly had not fouled the English centre-back.

Gary Neville, who is working as a pundit for the game on Sky Sports, was surprised that it had been overturned.

"I'm amazed that isn't a penalty," he said.

"Full speed I thought it was a stonewall penalty. Bailly didn't even complain. I think he will think he's got away with one," he added.

Graeme Souness and Roy Keane agreed with Neville that it was a penalty, while Jamie Redknapp thought that VAR made the right decision.

It didn't matter too much to Liverpool, though, as they fought back and went into the break 2-1 up.

Diogo Jota netted Liverpool's equaliser in the 34th minute as he flicked the ball past Dean Henderson.

Roberto Firmino would then give the away side the lead as he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant cross.

