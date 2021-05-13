Everton transfer rumours: Toffees set to battle for 6 foot 2 Serie A defender

Everton have joined the race to sign Torino defender Bremer this summer, as reported by Tuttosport via Pianeta Milan.

What's the latest news on Bremer?

Bremer is attracting plenty of attention from across Europe at the moment, with both Milan clubs keeping an eye on the 24-year-old, and Liverpool watching the centre-back as well.

Everton are also monitoring Bremer, and could make a move for him in the next transfer window. It is understood that both Merseyside teams would be willing to pay €25m (£21.5m) in order to bring him over to the Premier League - a figure that Torino's owner may consider acceptable.

What are Bremer's stats this season?

Torino have had a disappointing 2020/21, and are not safe from relegation yet. They currently sit just four points above the drop zone in Serie A.

However, Bremer has been one of their better players. As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 2 defender leads the way for the side when it comes to aerial duels, having won 2.9 per game this year - only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (4.5) has won more per match for Everton in the Premier League.

He also has 63 interceptions to his name - more than any other Torino or Everton player this season.

How did Bremer perform in his most recent outing?

The Brazilian will be hoping that Everton's scouts weren't watching his latest display against AC Milan on Wednesday. To say he had an off-night would be an understatement.

Bremer had a torrid game, as Torino were thumped 7-0 by the Rossoneri. He received a match rating of 4.43 from WhoScored - the lowest mark given to any outfield player.

He did make four interceptions in the match - more than any of his teammates - but even this could not stop his team from getting opened up at will.

Milan forward Ante Rebic scored a second half hat-trick as Torino and Bremer fell apart after the break.

Is Brands set to make a big mistake?

It would be unfair to write Bremer off based on one poor performance. After all, WhoScored do have him ranked as Torino's fourth-best player so far this season, giving him an average match rating of 6.83. This indicates that he must be doing something right.

However, if Marcel Brands did tune in on Wednesday evening to watch Bremer, he would have been horrified by what he saw.

Having been trailing 2-0 at half-time, Torino completely collapsed in the second half as they shipped a further five goals. Bremer had no answer to Milan's non-stop attacks.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly looking for a commanding centre-back this summer who can become a leader at the back. After Bremer's horror show against Milan, the Toffees' hierarchy must have serious reservations about whether Bremer is up to the job.

*All stats correct prior to Thursday's matches

