Liverpool simply had to win their rescheduled game against Manchester United on Thursday evening.

If the Reds want to qualify for next season's Champions League, they cannot slip up again this season and fans must have feared the worst early in the first half of the match.

Bruno Fernandes scored to put United 1-0 up at Old Trafford, but Liverpool responded in brilliant fashion to turn the game around before half-time.

Diogo Jota netted from a clever flick to equalise, before Roberto Firmino nodded home Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick in first half stoppage-time to put the visitors 2-1 up.

After the break, the Brazilian striker struck again to put Liverpool in the driving seat and the goal was courtesy of some woeful defending from United.

Mistakes from Fred and Luke Shaw presented Jurgen Klopp's side with a shooting chance and Dean Henderson then fumbled the first effort on goal, handing Firmino a tap-in.

It was a defensive disasterclass from the Red Devils and more evidence of Harry Maguire's importance to the team.

Video

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

That just simply is not good enough from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

Shaw has been the best left-back in England this season, but he is as much to blame for the goal as Fred and Henderson.

Per Opta, United have now conceded 26 home goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a single league campaign since 1971/72 - ouch.

Maguire's return to the team really cannot come soon enough, although there are fears that he will miss the remaining games in the season, including the Europa League final.

After watching United try and defend against Liverpool, there is certainly a case to be made that Maguire is more important to the team than Fernandes...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News