Tottenham quiz: Which of these former Spurs players have scored at the Euros? You'll never guess!

Following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, a host of Tottenham Hotspur players are set to represent their countries at international level at this year's European Championships.

England's hopes of winning their first major honour since 1966 rest on the shoulders of Spurs forward Harry Kane who fired Gareth Southgate's side to the semi-finals of the World Cup three years ago.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale will be determined to help Wales replicate the success that they achieved at Euro 2016 whilst Hugo Lloris will be part of a France side who will be fancied by many to emerge victorious this summer.

The likes of Toby Alderwiereld, Ben Davies and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are also likely to feature for their respective nations in what could turn out to an enthralling tournament.

All of the aforementioned stars will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of former Spurs players Paul Gascoigne and Roman Pavlyuchenko who both created memorable moments in previous tournaments.

Whereas the former of the two players produced an unforgettable bit of skill against Scotland 25 years ago, the latter enjoyed a rich vein of form at Euro 2008 as he fired Russia to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Looking ahead to next month's competition, we have decided to test your knowledge of ex-Spurs stars by asking you whether a particular player has scored at the Euros in the past.

Can you get full marks on this quiz?

Get involved below!

