Arsenal transfer rumours: Fresh concern emerge amid summer rebuild plans

Figures at Arsenal are concerned that the calibre of player they will be able to bring to the club this summer aren't of the requisite quality to start truly turning their fortunes around, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

With Mikel Arteta set to be the first Gunners boss not to qualify for Europe in 26 years, the club are clearly in need of an overhaul and a big summer lies ahead.

The Football Terrace: "I'm EMBARRASSED to be an Arsenal fan!"

The likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Yves Bissouma have been linked with a move while a permanent deal for Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard has been mooted, though it's unclear as to what sort of star Arsenal could attract given they are likely to be without any kind of European football next season.

What did Dean Jones say?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that there was a 'concern' behind the scenes despite the likelihood of under-fire owner Stan Kroenke handing Arteta more funds.

"I think Stan Kroenke will give extra backing in the transfer window in terms of funds," he said from 10:05 mark onwards.

"I don't think the types of players Arsenal need are going to be queueing up to come into the club.

"That's the difficult situation that they're in. It's all well and good getting rid of those fringe types of players but what are you replacing them with?

"Are they similar or are they definitely better than those players? That's the difficulty that they're going to have.

"I know that there are people around the club who are concerned about who actually will want to join them,"

Where do Arsenal need to strengthen?

Creativity has certainly been an issue for the club this season.

In fact, no Arsenal player has more than five assists in the Premier League and no one has registered more than 1.3 key passes per game (via WhoScored), representing the lowest return since that metic was recorded by the statistical website (from the 2009/10 campaign onwards).

According to FBREF data, not a single individual averages more than one goal-creating action per 90 minutes and only two players to have started more than 10 games have averaged over a shot on target over the same period.

Indeed, if there's one area they'd be wise to strengthen in, it must be in their creative department.

What has Mikel Arteta said about Arsenal's transfer plans?

As quoted by The Evening Standard prior to last night's win away at Chelsea, Arteta was bullish in his view that Arsenal still remained an attractive place to go.

“Everybody is very willing to join our club," he said.

“Every player that we have been linked with, or we had some communication with, I haven’t seen one that was refusing to come here."

