Liverpool produced a brilliant performance to beat Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

The Reds needed all three points to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive but they fell behind after 10 minutes when Bruno Fernandes struck.

Liverpool battled back and scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead five minutes into the second half.

United weren't going away though and reduced the deficit to one-goal once again when Marcus Rashford found the back of the net.

But Liverpool would secure all three points courtesy of Mo Salah's breakaway goal in stoppage time.

Liverpool will be ecstatic with the win, but one man that wasn't happy at the final whistle was Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese international started the game on the bench and came on as a late substitute.

He appeared to blank Jurgen Klopp when the German went to shake his hand at the end of the game.

Watch the incident below:

Klopp was asked about the incident after the game and he said there was no problem at all.

Read More: Latest Liverpool transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

He said: "No, there's no problem. I made a late decision yesterday in training to go for Diogo [Jota].

"The boys are used to that. I usually explain things but there was no time. It's all fine."

Graeme Souness wasn't as forgiving a Klopp, though, describing Mane's actions as 'disrespectful'.

Liverpool have now moved up to fifth in the Premier League thanks to their crucial win at Old Trafford.

Liverpool EMBARRASS Man United | Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool Match Reaction

They are just four points behind Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot and could reduce that deficit to a single point if they win their game-in-hand.

It's bound to be an exciting finish to the Premier League season with the race for the top four set to go down to the wire.

1 of 15 Which Liverpool manager signed Luis Suarez? Kenny Dalglish Roy Hodgson Jurgen Klopp Rafael Benitez

News Now - Sport News