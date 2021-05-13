Kolo Toure v Yaya Toure quiz: How well do you know the former Premier League players? Get involved!

Two of the finest African talents to embrace the Premier League, Yaya Toure and Kolo Toure both achieved a great deal of success during their spells in this particular division.

Whilst the former of the two brothers spent his entire time in England with Manchester City, the latter enjoyed stints at Liverpool and Arsenal as well as playing at the Etihad Stadium.

After helping the Gunners lift the Premier League title in 2004, Kolo eventually decided to move to the Citizens five years later and was re-united with Yaya who was signed in 2010 from Barcelona.

The two brothers both went on to play a role in helping City triumph in the top-flight in 2012 before Kolo opted to join Liverpool.

Yaya left City as a cult hero in 2018 after making 316 appearances for the club in which he scored 79 goals.

At international level, the brothers won the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast and represented their country in three World Cup tournaments.

Here, we have created a quiz based around the duo in which you will have to figure out whether Yaya or Kolo did the following things during their respective careers.

Fancy testing out your Toure knowledge?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Which Toure brother played more games for Manchester City? Yaya Toure Kolo Toure

News Now - Sport News