Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah at a crossroads amid PSG links

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has ambitions that go beyond staying at the club and has reached a crossroads in his career, according to Dean Jones.

The Egyptian forward has recently been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club and, back in April, ESPN claimed there was a 'growing sense' the forward's future lay away from Anfield.

On The Transfer Window Podcast earlier this week, Duncan Castles revealed the 28-year-old's agent had been 'working very hard' alongside the French giants to come to some sort of agreement whereby he replaces Mbappe in the event of his departure.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones offered some fresh insight into Salah's thinking.

"I just think Mo Salah's reached a crossroads and that he's ready to consider the next move," he said from the two-minute mark onwards.

"He's loved being at Liverpool I think but I don't think for him it's the be-all-and-end-all of his career. I think, for him, there's something that comes next."

Here lies the issue for Liverpool.

In just a few weeks' time, Salah will enter the final two years of his contract on Merseyside, surely meaning this summer represents the last time Liverpool can command a big fee for him, albeit with the nature of a post-pandemic market in mind.

PSG may be one of few clubs who can afford to invest big money into signings considering their financial backers but, should Mbappe stay at the club, signing Salah does seem fairly unlikely.

If he does leave, Salah will surely have to go down as one of the club's best signings in recent history.

For just £34m, he's helped form an attack to have won both the Premier League and the Champions League, scoring 123 goals in 199 games since his 2017 arrival.

Back in 2018, former PSG boss Unai Emery revealed that he'd turned down a move for Salah during his Roma days as he didn't believe he had the right mentality to play for such a big club.

“We spoke about the possibility to sign Salah to Paris Saint-Germain when he was playing at Roma,” Emery told Sky Sports.

“We had some doubts – and then he signed for Liverpool and these doubts he has broken at Liverpool. Now, if you are speaking about the five top players in the world, one is Salah.

“Can he take the performance into one big team?”

