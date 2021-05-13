Tottenham's next manager: Fabrizio Romano provides update on two potential candidates

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have not reached out to Gian Piero Gasperini or Simone Inzaghi about becoming their next manager.

What has Romano said about Gasperini and Inzaghi?

Gasperini and Inzaghi have both been linked with the Tottenham job recently, as Spurs continue to search for Jose Mourinho's successor.

However, speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that neither man had been contacted by the north London club.

Romano said: "Gasperini was honest when he said there is nothing with Tottenham because he never received a call from Tottenham. So, at the moment, there is absolutely nothing.

"With Simone Inzaghi, at the moment, nothing serious or nothing advanced. Let’s see what Tottenham will decide. In some days, they will make their decision. But at the moment there is nothing with Gasperini or Simone Inzaghi."

WATCH this Chelsea fan BEG Harry Kane to swap Spurs for Stamford Bridge on The Football Terrace...

What are their track records at Atalanta and Lazio?

Gasperini has taken Atalanta from a bottom half Serie A side to European contenders during his five years in Bergamo. They have finished in the top four in each of their last two seasons, and they dazzled in Europe last year, making it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The team are set to face Juventus in the final of the Coppa Italia next week, as Gasperini looks to win his first piece of silverware with the club.

Inzaghi already has won trophies at Lazio, triumphing in the Super Cup twice and lifting the Coppa Italia two years ago. Lazio made the knockout stages of the Champions League earlier this season, and still have a chance of qualifying for the competition again next year. They are currently six points adrift of fourth place but have a game in hand on the sides above them.

What styles of play do Gasperini and Inzaghi implement?

Tottenham are seeking an attack-minded manager - Gasperini and Inzaghi certainly fall into this category.

Atalanta were in spectacular goalscoring form last season, netting an astonishing 98 goals in the league. They look set to fall a little short of that mark this time around, but are still the highest scorers in Italy once more, having bagged 86 goals in their 36 matches to date.

Lazio have been unable to keep up with these numbers, but were the third-highest scorers in Serie A in 2019/20 with 79 goals, and they have 61 goals with three matches left this year.

1 of 10 How many managers have Tottenham had? 40 38 37 39

Would they be good appointments for Tottenham?

They certainly both deserve to be in the conversation to replace Mourinho.

The pair have maximised the potential of their respective squads, making Atalanta and Lazio competitive despite having restricted budgets to work with.

Their willingness to implement an attacking style of play is also commendable, with both men not afraid to urge their sides to take the game to the opposition.

It has been reported that Spurs do want an English-speaking coach, which could be a potential issue for the two managers who have only previously managed in Italy.

However, if that is the only thing holding them back from the role, then Daniel Levy may want to adjust his criteria rather than risk missing out on two high-class candidates.

News Now - Sport News