Arsenal transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano delivers big exit update

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin is going to leave this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Hector Bellerin?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano reiterated that Bellerin will leave Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.

Romano said, "Bellerin is going to leave Arsenal as called some weeks ago. Bellerin has huge chances to leave Arsenal."

How has Bellerin performed in the Premier League at Arsenal?

The Arsenal right back had his best season at the club in 2015/16 when he scored one goal, had five assists and boasted a WhoScored rating of 7.19.

His efforts were recognised as he was included in the PFA Team of the Year that season.

However, in the previous two campaigns Bellerin has struggled to replicate his 2015/16 form and has only offered a shadow of the potential that he once showed.

According to WhoScored, his worst seasons at the club have come in 2019/20 and 2020/21 where he has earned ratings of 6.64 and 6.69 respectively.

Bellerin's dip in form coincided with his return from a cruciate ligament rupture injury in 2019 which kept him on the sidelines for 240 days missing 31 games, as per Transfermarkt.

What clubs are interested in signing him?

According to CBS Sports, PSG are ready to reignite their interest in the Spaniard after Arsenal rejected a bid last summer.

Based on the report, Bellerin had indicated last year that he was keen to move on rather than spend the prime years of his career under Mikel Arteta where Arsenal would undergo a rebuild.

The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his Arsenal deal based on figures at Spotrac, and is currently on a wage of £110k per week as the Gunners' fifth highest earner.

Who could replace Bellerin at right back?

In terms of squad depth, Arsenal have very few alternatives at right back. Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are the only senior options at the club which could force the Gunners to dive into the transfer market for a replacement for Bellerin.

The club have reportedly shown an interest in Real Betis right back Emerson Royal whose parent club Barcelona would be willing to sell, according to Fichajes.net, although PSG are also interested in the Brazilian.

Romano also stated in the Here We Go podcast that Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is no longer an option for the club and that signing Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi will be a difficult deal to pull off this summer. However, he did say that Arsenal have put Norwich's Max Aarons on their transfer list and said that he is "so appreciated" by the Gunners.

