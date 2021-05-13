Manchester United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano clarifies David De Gea rumour

According to Fabrizio Romano, there has been no contact between Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and soon-to-be Roma manager Jose Mourinho regarding a switch to Italy.

What’s the latest transfer news involving David De Gea?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said there have been no talks between Mourinho, Roma and De Gea, rejecting the rumours as "fake news".

Romano said, "Fake news about De Gea. Roma say there is nothing, no negotiations, no talks, no contact between David De Gea’s people and Roma directors or Jose Mourinho himself."

How will Jadon Sancho improve Man United? Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Will De Gea be staying at Old Trafford?

Despite Romano's dismissal of De Gea's transfer to Roma, it is hard to see how the Spaniard can remain at Old Trafford on such high wages as backup to Dean Henderson, who looks to have claimed the number one spot.

Based on Sportac figures, De Gea is the highest earner at the club and is on an astronomically high wage of £375,000 per week, with the 29-year-old still contracted until 2024.

Whilst a move to Roma appears unlikely, the United goalkeeper has been linked to Europe's elite. According to the Daily Mail, PSG, Real Madrid and his former club Atletico Madrid are all interested in his services.

Will United sign a goalkeeper this summer?

As a number of United goalkeepers find their futures at the club uncertain, including De Gea and Sergio Romero who is out of contract next month, it will come as no surprise to see speculation over new shot-stoppers joining the Manchester outfit.

Read More - Paul Pogba: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Aston Villa's Tom Heaton is out of contract this summer and according to the Telegraph, the Red Devils are close to signing the 35-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

Heaton began his career at United, but never made an appearance during his time at Old Trafford. He made his name at Burnley where he kept 28 Premier League clean sheets.

Is De Gea still a world-class goalkeeper?

At points in his career, De Gea was undoubtedly one of the best in the business. However, it's no secret that his performances in recent seasons have been underwhelming and to say he's still world-class would be a stretch.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

According to Fbref, out of all goalkeepers to feature regularly in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, De Gea's save percentage of 66.3% is the 18th worst in comparison to his goalkeeping compatriots. He has also claimed just 5.5% of crosses this season.

Being replaced by Henderson at United could be the final straw for the Spaniard's United career and a move back to Spain would make sense for all parties.



*all stats correct prior to Thursday's Premier League clash with Liverpool

News Now - Sport News