Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League are well and truly alive.

On Thursday evening, the Reds picked up their biggest win of the 2020/21 season so far as they beat bitter rivals Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino (x2) and Mohamed Salah sealed victory on a night that was full of positives for Liverpool.

Perhaps the biggest positive of all was the performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the English right-back deservedly named Man-of-the-Match for his efforts.

The 22-year-old was absolutely everywhere at Old Trafford and United simply had no answer to his brilliance at both ends of the pitch.

Per Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold completed the most ball recoveries (14), created the most chances (5) and played the most passes into the opposition's box (9) of any player on the pitch.

He also produced the assist for Roberto Firmino's goal that made it 2-1 just before half-time, the Brazilian nodding home Alexander-Arnold's inch-perfect free-kick.

It was an absolute masterclass from the creative right-back and his individual highlights from Liverpool's win at Old Trafford are simply magnificent.

The best full-back in the world? After watching the video below, it's hard to disagree with that...

Gareth Southgate, get Alexander-Arnold in England's squad and starting XI for Euro 2020!

Jamie Carragher was understandably full of praise for the right-back late Thursday evening, the Liverpool legend posting on Twitter: "Huge win for @LFC& great to see Bobby back in the goals! But MOM was @TrentAA whose passing was outstanding. It’s unique that a fullback is the most creative player in any football team, but that’s what he is for this team!"

He was just one of many waxing lyrical about Alexander-Arnold on the social media platform and you can check out some of the best tweets from fans below.

In Liverpool's biggest game of the season, the local lad stepped up and delivered a world-class display.

Well played, Trent.

