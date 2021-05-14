Liverpool are back in the hunt for a top four finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford to capitalise on Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

They are now six points behind Leicester and four behind Chelsea with a game in hand with the two sides directly above them still having to play each other.

Win their final three matches and Liverpool will almost certainly be playing Champions League football next season.

You’d think that everyone would be happy after beating your biggest rivals 4-2 in their own backyard in what was the biggest win of the season so far.

However, that wasn’t quite the case as far as Sadio Mane was concerned.

The Senegalese has had a difficult season and was named on the substitutes bench against United.

His replacement, Diogo Jota, scored Liverpool’s equaliser in the first half before Mane came on in his place after 74 minutes.

But that wasn’t good enough for Mane who, at full time, refused to shake his manager’s hand, leaving Klopp bemused.

Check out the incident below:

After the match, Klopp insisted there wasn’t a problem between him and the forward, citing a late selection change behind Mane’s mood.

"No, no problem,” Klopp insisted. “Yesterday I made a late decision in training to decide for Diogo. The boys are used to me explaining things usually but there was actually no time for that and that's all. It's all fine."

Klopp was always going to say it was ‘fine’ but we’re in no doubt he had a few choice words for Mane when he got back in the dressing room.

However, the best reaction was from Roy Keane.

Keane has often expressed his displeasure at the behaviour of players at full time if they act too friendly and he went full Roy Keane when talking about the Mane snub.

"The player is out of order, but there's a new trend among managers - going on the pitch, giving everyone high fives. When I was a player, I didn't want the manager giving me high fives," Keane said.

"If we'd won the league, maybe, but even then I'd be doubtful. If he sees the player's upset, just back away. It's bad enough your manager, but the opposition manager going round and giving everyone high fives."

And when Jamie Redknapp asked, “what about a Fergie cuddle?” Keane replied: “Absolutely not.”

Never change, Roy.

