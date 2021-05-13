Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley eyeing re-union with Huddersfield ace Harry Toffolo

After narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs last weekend, Portsmouth will now need to dust themselves down and prepare for another year in League One.

Whilst manager Danny Cowley will be hoping to keep some of Pompey's key players at the club this summer, he will also be determined to bolster his options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that the 42-year-old is reportedly interested in securing a re-union with a defender that he worked with during his stints in charge of Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City.

According to BBC South journalist Andrew Moon, Portsmouth are eyeing up a potential swoop for Terriers full-back Harry Toffolo.

The defender, who is set to enter the final year of his current deal at the John Smith's Stadium next month, has featured regularly at Championship level in recent seasons.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Toffolo started 31 games in the second-tier for the Terriers as he played a key role in guiding the club to safety in the second-tier.

Whilst joining Portsmouth would mean that the defender would be sacrificing the guarantee of playing Championship football next season, he may be tempted to work with his former boss.

Before joining Huddersfield last year, Toffolo benefitted from Cowley's guidance at Lincoln as he helped the club secure promotion to League One by providing 10 direct goal contributions in 46 appearances in the fourth-tier in the 2018/19 season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would unquestionably be a superb move by Portsmouth if they can convince Toffolo to make the move to Fratton Park this summer as he has excelled at Championship level since making the switch to the Terriers.

A shining light in what otherwise was a season to forget for Huddersfield, the 25-year-old was directly involved in seven goals in the second-tier as he illustrated a willingness to attack from his full-back position.

As well as recording an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 6.82 which was only bettered by Josh Koroma at Huddersfield during the previous campaign, Toffolo also ranked in the top-five for interceptions (1.9 per game), blocks (0.7 per game) and key passes (1.1 per match).

Although it will take a great deal of persuasion to convince him to drop down to League One, his previous rapport with Cowley may result in him deciding to call time on his stint at Huddersfield.

Providing that Portsmouth can seal a deal for Toffolo, there is no reason why they cannot launch a sustained bid for automatic promotion next season with him in their side.

