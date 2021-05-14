Liverpool fully deserved their 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t nervy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fell behind after Bruno Fernandes’ shot was deflected into his own net by Nat Phillips.

It led to a shaky few minutes from the visitors as United looked to confirm their second-placed finish.

However, Liverpool survived and, despite VAR cancelling the award of a penalty for Eric Bailly’s tackle on Phillips, they took a 2-1 lead into the half time interval after goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Firmino made it 3-1 minutes into the second half and it looked as though Liverpool would cruise to a crucial three points.

However, that wasn’t quite the case.

Marcus Rashford made it 3-2 with a little more than 20 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish.

Minutes later, a goalmouth scramble somehow didn’t result in an equaliser as Mason Greenwood failed to turn the ball home.

It was going to be a long 20 minutes.

However, in the last minute of normal time, every Liverpool supporters could breathe again.

Curtis Jones freed Mohamed Sarah who had a clear run at Dean Henderson in and Man United goal. The goalkeeper didn’t cover himself in glory with his positioning but Salah made no mistake as he clinched all three points.

His celebration showed just how important that win was for Liverpool.

But his goal - and celebration - has just been made even better thanks to Celine Dion.

That’s because his finish and passionate reaction afterwards has been accompanied by the class ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from Titanic. And it’s glorious.

Salah's goal with Titanic music

Check it out:

Beautiful.

Liverpool will remain behind Leicester and Chelsea even if they win their game in hand against West Brom at the weekend. However, they have the advantage of the two sides above them having to play each other next week.

Win against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace and Liverpool will almost certainly be guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League.

Once more, Liverpool’s rivals have opened the door and the Reds are ready to go on.

