Rangers have had a tremendous season.

Steven Gerrard's side have clinched their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011, ending Celtic's dominance.

While they till have one game left to play in 2020/21, Gerrard will be looking at ways to improve his squad this summer.

And, according to TeamTalk, he is interested in a move for a promising defender.

What is the latest Rangers transfer news?

It has been reported that Rangers are interested in signing MK Dons full-back, Matthew Sorinola.

Sorinola has been offered a contract by the League One club but has decided his future lies elsewhere.

He is set to leave English football altogether rather than joining an Under-23 set-up as he wants regular first-team game time.

How has Sorinola performed this season?

Sorinola, just 20 years old, is already a first-team regular at MK Dons.

He has played 43 times for the club this term, scoring twice and grabbing six assists.

What has been said about Sorinola?

Russell Martin, MK Dons' manager, described the youngster as brilliant in December and expressed his desire to keep him at the club.

"He has been brilliant. It is no surprise to me that clubs are looking at him," he said, per MK Citizen.

"Young players will get better and develop, as he has done because of his attitude. So it's no real surprise to me.

"He's got a lot of improvements to make, stuff to work on, but he's willing to do that."

Will Rangers sign Sorinola?

Rangers have a lot of competition for the youngster's signature.

TeamTalk say that Celtic are interested, as are clubs from Belgium, France and Spain.

Sorinola is believed to want game time so that could be the key in whether Gerrard's side are able to sign him or not.

