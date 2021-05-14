Liverpool transfer news: Yves Bissouma targeted but £40m price tag might be too expensive

Liverpool have run the rule over Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this season but may not be willing to pay up to £40m to sign him, according to Pete O'Rourke and Dean Jones.

What is the latest Liverpool transfer news?

With the relatively long-serving Georginio Wijnaldum seemingly set to leave upon the expiration of his contract this summer, Brighton's Mali midfielder has been touted as a potential target.

They, along with Arsenal and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for a player The Athletic recently claimed was valued at up to £40m by his current employers.

What did Jones and O'Rourke say?

While discussing Bissouma's situation on yesterday's episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, O'Rourke first revealed that Liverpool had watched the player in action before Jones cast doubt on their willingness to spend big money.

"From what I'm also hearing is that Bissouma wants to join a club playing in Europe, ideally Champions League, if not it'll be somebody in the Europa League," said O'Rourke from the 18:45 mark onwards.

"Liverpool have watched him quite a bit this season as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum."

From the 19:00 mark, Jones adds: "£40m is still quite a lot of money though in this market.

"I'm not saying he's overpriced, I just think - at this moment in time - to spend £40m on Yves Bissouma is a lot.

"I'd be very intrigued to see if Liverpool would have £40m to spend on him. They wouldn't even spend £53m on Timo Werner and he was a player Jurgen Klopp really wanted.

"I'd be surprised if Liverpool spent that money on him."

Should Liverpool sign Bissouma?

Given Jurgen Klopp has described his side as 'fatigued', looking to sign players capable of bringing an added sense of dynamism could be a good way of refreshing his options.

Indeed, Bissouma would certainly fit that bill in that he ranks within the Premier League's top ten players for tackles (2.8, via WhoScored) and the top twenty for interceptions (1.7) per game this season.

Considering, at their best, Liverpool's success has been built on a foundation of hard-pressing, Bissouma would appear to be a natural fit. According to FBREF data, Brighton are second only to Klopp's side in terms of overall success pressing actions (32.1% to 31.9%) and Bissouma leads the way in Graham Potter's squad for such actions this season with 494.

Clearly able to play in that kind of energetic style, Bissouma would certainly look as if he could make an impact for Liverpool.

What has Jamie Carragher said about Yves Bissouma?

Speaking on Sky Sports following Brighton's draw with Everton at the Amex Stadium in April, former Liverpool great Jamie Carragher roundly praised the player.

"The biggest talking point or bright spark from the game was the performance of Bissouma, who was the man of the match but not just the best player on the pitch, the best player by a mile on the pitch, he really was," he said (via The Daily Mail).

"You looked at him and he really does look like a top-quality player. He was excellent at Old Trafford [against Manchester United] for Brighton and he just looked head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch [versus Everton].

"He's been someone a lot of teams have talked about or looked at. I don't think teams will be looking at him, I think they will be bidding for him at the end of the season."

Certainly, Bissouma's impact this season would appear to have made quite the impression.

