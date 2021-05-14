Erling Haaland really does have the world at his feet.

The Borussia Dortmund flyer once again showed that he is possibly the most exciting talent in the world as he fired his side to victory in the DFB Pokal final last night.

Haaland chipped in with a brilliant brace as Dortmund romped to a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig to win the cup for the fifth time in their history.

Haaland now has 39 goals in 39 appearances for Dortmund this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

However, while he is setting the world alight with his ruthless form in front of a goal, his behaviour in front of a camera is just as entertaining.

Haaland's Cup Final interview

The 20-year-old, who has become renown for his painfully bizarre interviews, was up to his tricks once again as he celebrated winning silverware with Dortmund.

Haaland spoke of a 's***' second half and how a 'boost in his biceps' spurred him on.

Here is how the conversation went:

Journalist: "How proud are you about your team tonight?"

Haaland: "I am proud to win my first title. Damn, it feels good."

Journalist: How do you analyse the match, the team was so effective...

Haaland: "The first-half was good, but the second was s***. We were a bit lucky but it just feels good to win."

Journalist: "What about this viking scream after the first goal?"

Haaland: "I've been in the gym a little bit more than normal lately so I felt a boost in my biceps. It felt good to get it out. It was a nice goal."

Journalist: "You wanted to impress with your muscles....What about tonight? I mean, there is corona so you can't have a party. Will you stay up longer?"

Haaland: "It is s*** without fans. I wish we could celebate with all our fans. That's how it is. I'm sure we will celebrate later."

Haaland's future

Haaland's future will come under increasing scrutiny over the coming months as Europe's biggest clubs circle in the summer transfer window.

It is going to take one almighty offer to prise the Norwegian away from Dortmund but you can't help but feel that such an offer is in the pipeline.

Where he ends up is anyone's guess, but wherever it is, you can sure he will continue on his merry way, terrorising defences and journalists alike.

Never change, Erling, never change.

