The British ex-super middleweight world champion Carl Froch is reportedly in talks to come out of retirement for an exhibition fight later this year.

The 43-year-old is looking to fight former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr, who himself recently returned to the arena for the first time in over two years to face Mike Tyson late last year. The fight itself ended in a draw.

Indeed, following on from that fight, it has certainly looked to have inspired boxers to come out of retirement and renew hostilities, with the likes of Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield both reportedly interested in lacing up a pair of gloves one more time.

Froch, meanwhile, also appears to want to add himself to that illustrious list.

‘The Cobra’ has not fought since his memorable knockout of George Groves at Wembley Stadium back in 2014 to retain his WBA and IBF super middleweight titles.

Froch has since become a boxing pundit, but after covering Canelo’s victory over Billy Joe Saunders alongside Jones Jr, he told talkSPORT: “Listen we’ve been approached by a company - I will not say who it is yet.

“They’re trying to set up one of these fights like when Roy Jones fought Mike Tyson – actually classed as an exhibition contest.

“But if I go in there and it does not work out that it happens. I ain’t gonna be taking any punches on my new nose let me tell you.

“I won’t get flattened.”

It is worth noting that plenty of exhibition bouts never end up being made, but ‘The Cobra’ certainly seems to believe that there is a realistic possibility that this fight could happen.

Froch continued: “It’s an 8x2minute rounds formula and I think it’s a chance for legends in the game – people who can’t compete at world level again – to get in there, demonstrate their skills and have a bit of fun as well.

“But the problem is it could get a little bit naughty. “If Roy Jones hits me with a jab on the nose and I’m thinking, ‘Ow, that hurt,’ I’m gonna be looking to land an uppercut.

“It could all get out of hand.”

Would you like to see Froch return to the ring?

News Now - Sport News