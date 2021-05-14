Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has renewed calls to see a London Grand Prix introduced on the Formula 1 calendar and is pushing Sadiq Khan and Boris Johnson to make it happen.

The F1 2021 season is set to be the longest in history with 23 races due to be held in a campaign that runs into December of this year.

However, there does appear an intention from the sport to add further races to the schedule with Miami being confirmed as a destination for next year's campaign, taking us to two Grands Prix to be held in the United States.

That might not be the only country to host two races in the future, however, with Wolff pushing for a London Grand Prix to be organised - something that's been mooted several times in the past - to come in alongside the British Grand Prix we obviously have at Silverstone every season.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Wolff said:

"Racing in London would top everything and I hope that the Mayor of London and Mr Johnson read this."

As mentioned, a London Grand Prix has been touted on several occasions in years gone by but, as yet, it has not come to fruition.

Recently re-elected Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed his openness to the idea in the past, however, and with him set for another term at City Hall perhaps that gives the chances of a Grand Prix around the streets of England's capital an extra boost.

