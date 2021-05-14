Tony Ferguson is the type of guy who never forgets a name or face.

'El Cucuy' clashed with Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 press conference after accusing his UFC rival of rejecting the chance to fight him as he chose to fight Dan Hooker instead.

Ferguson (25-5) was originally supposed to fight Chandler (22-5), who will face Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 main event, but the fight never happened for a number of reasons.

Since then, 'Iron Mike' made short work of Hooker and will battle 'Do Bronx' for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday night.

Ferguson, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career after losing to Justin Gaethje and Oliveira.

Now, the 37-year-old gets a chance to redeem himself on Saturday night, when he takes on Iran's Beneil Dariush, (20-4-1), live on BT Sport.

But Ferguson doesn't seem to have forgotten about his would-be opponent, nor does he take too kindly to seeing the former Bellator lightweight champion compete for the vacant belt in only his second fight with the promotion, as he believes he is in cahoots with UFC president Dana White.

"You f****** dodged me too, Chandler," Ferguson said (via MMA Junkie). "You’re a b****. You said no, man. You got this s*** handed to you. You got Dana White privilege."

Even the UFC bigwig himself couldn't help but burst out laughing.

1 of 20 Where was Jon Jones born? Albuquerque Ithaca Las Vegas Rochester

Ferguson, however, didn't stop there. Not content with taking aim at Chandler, the former Ultimate Fighter winner went on to accuse the UFC of conspiring against him over the years.

"Check this s*** out: Dana was right. Timing is everything," he added. "It wasn’t meant for me to have the title. I would’ve given everybody the chance. I’m f******* awesome. No, absolutely f******* not.

"These guys are going to try to keep the title away as much as they can.

"I’m Mexican. It doesn’t matter if you coloured up here or not, but I’m made with Native American parts, too, so let’s f******* go."

All joking aside, Ferguson recognises he must defeat Dariush in order to stop the rot from spreading further, which is why he intends to draw on his recent experiences.

He continued: "The funny thing is, God never puts enough on our plate that we can’t handle.

"Last year I put so much on my damn plate that he fixed me up for this year, and 2021 is my damn b****."

Read more: Nick Diaz next fight: Dana White provides update on comeback

News Now - Sport News