Tottenham transfer rumours: Spurs eye promising centre-back

Tottenham are keen on signing defender Abdul Mumin this summer, according to The Sun.

What's the latest news on Abdul Mumin?

The 22-year-old is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa and Newcastle also tracking his progress.

Celtic have also previously been linked with the centre-back, indicating that Spurs may not have things all their own way in their pursuit of the youngster.

Is Harry Kane going to leave?

How much is Mumin worth and when does his contract expire?

Mumin is only worth £1.53m according to Transfermarkt, but it is believed that his current club Vitoria Guimaraes will want a far higher fee than this. The Portuguese outfit reportedly want £15m to allow the emerging talent to leave.

They only signed him from Danish side Nordsjaelland last August, and Mumin still has three years left on his contract.

What are Mumin's stats this season?

Mumin has featured regularly in Portugal's top-flight this season, making 23 appearances.

As per WhoScored, he has made 91 clearances and blocked 10 shots in the league. These numbers would put him inside the top four in both categories for Tottenham.

He has played his part in helping Vitoria move into sixth place in the table heading into the final two games of the campaign.

What's been said about Mumin?

Mumin played alongside fellow countryman Mohammed Kudus at Nordsjaelland. Kudus has since moved on to Ajax, but he has not forgotten about the talent that Mumin possesses.

As quoted by Football Ghana back in December, Kudus lavished praise on Mumin, and claimed that he was capable of testing himself in the best leagues in Europe moving forwards.

Kudus said: "Moving to Portugal is a big challenge, he is committed to surpassing himself, determined to reach a competitive level and he is very keen on fulfilling all his dreams.

"I do not see why he (Mumin) will not be a hit in Portugal, he is mentally strong and has everything to be in the best leagues."

Is Mumin the right fit for Spurs?

Mumin may soon get the opportunity to play in the Premier League, where he could go on to prove Kudus right. If he chooses north London as his next destination, he would be the perfect fit for Tottenham.

It was recently reported that Spurs want to sign a centre-back with "genuine pace" this summer. Mumin fits this criteria, as he is quick, while also being strong in the air and technically gifted.

Tottenham have tried the likes of Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez in central defence this year, but none of them have express pace. Indeed, Sanchez is expected to depart the club in the upcoming transfer window.

The team need a quick centre-half so that they can push up the pitch and play on the front foot more. If they can wrap up a deal for Mumin, he will play a major role in allowing them to do this.

