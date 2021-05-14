How to get better at Fortnite

Fortnite is constantly changing and players will want to know how to get better at the battle royale game.

Many still play the game which was developed in 2017 by Epic, and you could argue that it was one of the main reasons that the battle royale mode became so popular.

It is a pretty unique game as it incorporates players building walls and towers as they try to defeat their opponents and this can be tricky to grasp at first.

However, there is always room for improvement and here is everything you need to know about getting better at the game.

Here are some tips on what you can do to improve at Fortnite:

Play with headphones- Wearing headphones allows players to hear enemies approaching, along with what direction they’re approaching from. This is important information that can be the difference between life and death.

Don’t immediately jump from the Battle Bus- Rather than immediately jumping out of the flying bus at the start of each match, wait to see where other players land. With this knowledge, drop in an unpopulated location to claim more loot and avoid combat while unprepared.

Practice building in Creative mode- All of the best Fortnite players can quickly build structures to help them gain an advantage. This skill comes with practice, and the best place to do so is in Creative mode without having to worry about enemies and resources.

Play on a different platform- Mobile users are at a distinct disadvantage, due to the small screen size and inaccurate touch controls. If possible, aim to play on a console instead. Even better, start playing on PC as the mouse and keyboard offer the greatest level of precision.

Change the gameplay settings- The default Fortnite options can hold some players back. Don’t be afraid to experiment with the aim sensitivity and other in-game settings to achieve the ideal setup.

