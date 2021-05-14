PlayStation gamers will be thrilled to hear the news that two new colours for Sony’s DuelSense wireless controllers have been announced.

The DuelSense controllers, which were launched alongside Sony’s new console last November, have been a huge success as they offer dynamic adaptive triggers as well as a built-in microphone that has enhanced the gamer's experience.

The two new colour choices were shared in a space graphic video launched by Sony showing the controllers in both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. They are set for release in June 2021.

The Midnight Black features two slightly different shades of black with light grey and is designed to reflect how we view space through the night sky, while the Cosmic Red features both the colours black and red.

When asked further about these colour choices for the DuelSense controllers, Sony designer Leo Cardoso said on the PlayStation Blog: “Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colours are the result of an extensive selection process.

“We wanted the new controller colours to complement each other, as well as the original DuelSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colours around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”

Fellow designer Satoshi Aoyagi, meanwhile, added: “Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black.

"A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colours, so all three colours complement each other nicely.

"The controller’s button colours and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colours as well. We hope these new additions will bring further joy and excitement to our fans’ gaming experience.”

No information has currently been released yet on price, but it is likely to be similar to that of the original DuelSense controller at around £56.

