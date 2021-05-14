WNBA & Twitter create revolutionary new way for fans to support 25th season

Ahead of its 25th season, the WNBA has dropped a revolutionary new hoodie which will change the game for fans who are tuning into the games around the world.

In a recent social media post, the top flight of women's basketball confirmed they have worked with Twitter to create this snazzy new garment. The hoodie shows off a large orange W across the font, made up of small markings with the words 'Watch Us, Stand With Us' above it. But the trademark W is not just a cool feature – there's a 'hidden' QR code within it that will completely transform the way fans can discuss games, results and issues with others.

Supporters simply need to get out their phone camera and hover over the QR code on the official WNBA hoodie. A request to follow a link will pop up, which eventually leads to a pre-written tweet ready to be published by the user. The post reads: "With this Tweet, I'm standing with the WNBA and the entire W community to elevate women in sports and shine a light on the social justice causes they're fighting for. Retweet or Tweet using #WNBATwitter, and watch on WNBA Twitter Live."

By posting the tweet with all the relevant hashtags, the WNBA is making it easier than ever for basketball fans to find each other on social media and spark conversation about the league. With the coronavirus pandemic halting live audiences at matches, this forward-thinking idea will help recreate the sense of togetherness lost during the absence of supporters at fixtures.

The 25th WNBA season will officially get underway tomorrow, starting with New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever. Reigning champions Seattle Storm will be looking to retain their crown and become the side with the most titles (5) in history.

You can read up on GiveMeSport Women's coverage of the full 2021 WNBA Draft here.

News Now - Sport News