Liverpool got their top four charge back on track with an emphatic victory at Manchester United on Thursday night.

After a dramatic day at Old Trafford that saw decoy buses deployed, the United squad arriving six hours prior to kick off and further fan protests, it was Jurgen Klopp's Reds who did the business on the field.

It started brightly for United, however, as they took the lead through a Bruno Fernandes effort that flew past Alisson following a deflection off Nat Phillips.

Liverpool claim important win

Liverpool then grew into the game and wrestled back control through Diogo Jota before Roberto Firmino stole in at the back post to give Liverpool a first half lead.

Firmino then doubled that lead in the opening exchanges of the second stanza as the Reds looked to kill off the game. However, It was United who would score next as Marcus Rashford finished off a free-flowing move.

Sadly, for United, that was good as it would get as Mohamed Salah did what he does best, galloping away on a late counter to slot the ball past Dean Henderson and seal all three points.

In truth, it was an entirely underwhelming performance from the Red Devils who could easily have shipped more than the four goals they did.

Roy Keane lays into Bruno Fernandes

For Sky Sports pundit and former United stalwart Roy Keane, it was a difficult watch.

The grumpy grouch of broadcasting was at it again in his post-match analysis as he slammed the performance, but he singled out Bruno in particular.

Despite scoring on the night, Keane blasted the Portuguese maestro for some of his on-field antics over the course of the 90 minutes.

"I'll be critical of Bruno Fernandes," he said, speaking on Sky Sports in the aftermath of the game.

"He spent half the night crying on the pitch. "

In typical Keane fashion, he also tore into Fred, who struggled all night long before eventually being hooked off by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I know Ole perseveres with Fred, but I can't see it.

"How they think Fred is going to get Man United back to winning titles is beyond me, I know he dragged him off. But it's just sloppy, it's lazy, he's hoping one of his mates gets him out of trouble."

Man United's season in danger of fizzling out

United have little time to lick their wounds as they turn their attentions towards the Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk.

After a difficult week, the priority simply has to be finding a way to cope without Harry Maguire at the heart of their backline.

If they can't do that, then they could face the prospect of their promising season fizzling out at the final hurdle.

