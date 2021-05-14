Joe Montemurro: Arsenal players hail manager in touching video

Arsenal Women have posted a tear-jerking video showing their players thanking coach Joe Montemuro for his services to the club.

The Australian took over the Gunners in November 2017 and guided them to a first league title since 2012.

His decision to leave the club after four seasons in charge stems from a desire to spend more time with his family.

The 51-year-old has always been renowned for more than just his coaching ability. He is widely considered one of the most likeable characters in football and is adored by Arsenal fans, players and coaches alike.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Montemurro can be seen watching a montage of his players thanking him for what he’s done for each of them personally.

Defender Leah Williamson praised her boss for being more than simply a football coach. The 24-year-old, who was converted from a midfielder to a centre-back by Montemurro, said of her manager: “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me as a player but also just being one of the best humans I’ve ever met in football.”

Other squad members offered similar words, while fellow Australian Caitlin Foord stressed how thankful she was to have played under Montemurro’s stewardship.

“I just feel extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to play under you,” the forward admitted.

English youngster Lotte Wubben-Moy summed up her manager’s character perfectly, saying: “You’re the perfect mixture of passion, confidence, freedom and your legacy will definitely live on at the club.”

It’s hard not to cry when watching the video, especially given Montemurro himself is almost reduced to tears. At one point, the Australian jokes “I’m not going to hold it too long...you guys are going to kill me.”

Fingers crossed we’ll see Montemurro return to management soon. Football needs characters like him and there’s very few who will ever have as much of an impact on the women’s game especially. Whether he’ll return to Arsenal, who knows? But, either way, he’ll always be a club legend.

