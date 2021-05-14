We’ve lost count of the number of people Jose Mourinho has fallen out with during his managerial career.

It doesn’t matter you’re a star player or an opponent’s ballboy, you’re not safe from Mourinho’s wrath when things aren’t going his way. And in recent years, things haven’t often gone his way.

Some say he hasn’t been the same since an infamous clash with a member of staff in 2015.

Of course, we’re talking about Eva Carneiro.

Chelsea’s physio left football after being slammed by Mourinho for attending Eden Hazard’s injury during a 2-2 draw against Swansea on the opening day of the 2015/16 campaign.

Hazard went down injured in injury time and Carneiro along with then-chief physio Jon Fearn, ran onto the pitch to tend to him.

Of course, it meant that Hazard would have to leave the pitch and wait to be called back on by the referee. It left Mourinho furious.

"I wasn't happy with my medical staff because even if you are a medical doctor or secretary on the bench, you have to understand the game,” he said after the match.

The relationship between Mourinho and his physio couldn’t be repaired and, six weeks later, she left the club. Mourinho prevented Carneiro from sitting on the bench after the incident and was no longer allowed to attend matches or training sessions.

Carneiro took the Portuguese to court, filing for constructive dismissal before rejecting a £1.2million settlement deal offered by Chelsea.

It was soon settled out of court and, at the time, Carneiro admitted that it had been a tough time for her.

"I am relieved that today we have been able to conclude this tribunal case,” she said.

“It has been an extremely difficult and distressing time for me and my family and I now look forward to moving forward with my life.

"My priority has always been the health and safety of the players and fulfilling my duty of care as a doctor."

Now, Carneiro works with a private practice, the Sports Medical Group, located in London.

She works as a private consultant and will be working with the Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Qatar in preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s impossible to go through something that I went through for the best part of a year of my life and not be changed by it,” Carneiro told talkSPORT 2. “But it hasn’t put me off at all.

“It’s fair to say I needed time off, I needed to enjoy my job again and be a doctor again without the complications of being in the limelight. I was in every paper in every country for a really long time and I wasn’t at all comfortable with that.

“Certain individuals in football wanted to treat me like I did something wrong, when it was clear I was only doing my job.

“I recently came across that Martin Luther King quote: ‘We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends' – that’s what still hurts.

“In football, whether it’s racism, child abuse, athlete safeguarding and respect for the medical treatment – a change of culture is needed to change the things which are ugly about it.”

