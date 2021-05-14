Chelsea and Leicester are set to go head-to-head in the FA Cup Final on Saturday evening as Thomas Tuchel looks to cap a brilliant opening to life at Stamford Bridge with his first trophy in England.

Tuchel has transformed Chelsea into one of the most indomitable forces in Europe since taking over from Frank Lampard in January, cementing his status as one of the elite coaches in world football.

His side go into the game as favourites, but Leicester's fine roster of talented players are capable of matching the very best when they're at their fluid, counter-attacking best.

Finals are so often games that are decided by moments of individual brilliance, so all eyes will be on the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Mason Mount in what promises to be a captivating spectacle between two of the most exciting teams in England.

Ahead of the game, Squawka have looked back at all 21 FA Cup Final Man of the Match performances since the year 2000 and ranked them in ascending order.

The list includes some of the most prestigious and memorable names in Premier League history, including Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry.

Meanwhile, there are places in the top-12 for Nwankwo Kano and Callum McManaman - two players who starred in Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic's respective underdog success stories.

And it's absolutely no surprise to see Steven Gerrard at the top of the list.

The legendary England midfielder scored a stunning last-minute equaliser to take Liverpool's 2006 FA Cup final with West Ham to extra-time in a display that came to epitomise his legacy as one of the all-time best clutch players.

Take a look at the ranking in full below:

21. Wayne Rooney (Man United, 2005)

20. Dennis Wise (Chelsea, 2000)

19. Ashley Cole (Chelsea, 2009)

18. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea, 2018)

17. Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2003)

16. Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2007)

15. Mario Balotelli (Manchester City, 2011)

14. Juan Mata (Chelsea, 2012)

13. Wayne Rooney (Man United, 2016)

12. Nwankwo Kanu (Portsmouth, 2008)

11. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Man United, 2004)

10. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal, 2017)

9. Didier Drogba (Chelsea, 2010)

8. Santi Cazorla (Arsenal, 2005)

7. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, 2019)

6. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, 2014)

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, 2020)

4. Freddie Ljungberg (Arsenal, 2002)

3. Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic, 2013)

2. Michael Owen (Liverpool, 2001)

1. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool, 2006)

